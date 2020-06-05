Toyota Camry Hybrid and Vellfire prices hiked

- Toyota Camry Hybrid and Vellfire prices increased due to rise in exchange rate

- The company has also hiked prices for all other models

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its decision to implement a price increase for Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle and the Vellfire with effect from July 2020. The impending hike has been necessitated due to the substantial rise in exchange rate.

Earlier this week, Toyota increased the prices across the model range including the Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Glanza and Yaris. Prices for the aforementioned models were hiked for the first time after updating them to comply with the BS6 emission norms.

Toyota recently unveiled the Fortuner facelift, details of which are available here. The mid-life update for the India-bound model includes tweaks to the exterior design and new features on the inside. The company is also offering huge discounts on cars in June, details of which can be read here.