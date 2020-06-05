Please Tell Us Your City

Toyota Camry Hybrid and Vellfire prices hiked

June 05, 2020, 06:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
741 Views
Write a comment
- Toyota Camry Hybrid and Vellfire prices increased due to rise in exchange rate

- The company has also hiked prices for all other models

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its decision to implement a price increase for Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle and the Vellfire with effect from July 2020. The impending hike has been necessitated due to the substantial rise in exchange rate.

Earlier this week, Toyota increased the prices across the model range including the Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Glanza and Yaris. Prices for the aforementioned models were hiked for the first time after updating them to comply with the BS6 emission norms.

Toyota recently unveiled the Fortuner facelift, details of which are available here. The mid-life update for the India-bound model includes tweaks to the exterior design and new features on the inside. The company is also offering huge discounts on cars in June, details of which can be read here.

finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Toyota Vellfire Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 94.24 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 99.79 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 90.76 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 94.24 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 94.05 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 88.07 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 95.83 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 88.27 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 89.47 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1632 Likes
175005 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3603 Likes
337357 Views

