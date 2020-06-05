Maruti Suzuki achieves 1 lakh CNG sales milestone

- Maruti Suzuki sold 1.06 lakh CNG vehicles in FY19-20

- The models in the CNG range include the Alto, Wagon R, Ertiga, Tour S and Super Carry

Maruti Suzuki India has achieved the highest ever sales of eco-friendly CNG-powered cars in FY 2019-20. The Company sold 1,06,443 factory-fitted CNG vehicles across India. The CNG range of models from the company include the Alto, Wagon R, Eeco, Tour S, Ertiga and Super Carry.

According to the company, factory-fitted CNG vehicles are safer and come with Maruti Suzuki’s warranty benefits. The S-CNG technology from the brand is equipped with Dual Interdependent ECU with Intelligent Injection System that ensures better and consistent performance along with high fuel efficiency across all terrains.

Speaking on the importance of CNG vehicles in its portfolio, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The growth of CNG vehicles complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030. The Government is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network in the country. There has been a phenomenal growth in number of CNG stations in last six years with over 50% of growth coming in the last year alone. With government’s clear focus, spread of CNG stations is set to increase significantly. Maruti Suzuki is aligned with Government’s vision by strengthening and expanding its CNG product portfolio. We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility. The factory fitted S-CNG vehicles are designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience and mileage. We are committed to Mission Green Million and strive towards bringing more advanced, affordable and fuel efficient powertrain technologies for our customers.”