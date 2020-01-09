Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on Nissan Sunny, Kicks and Datsun Redi Go

Discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on Nissan Sunny, Kicks and Datsun Redi Go

January 09, 2020, 05:04 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1414 Views
Be the first to comment
Discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on Nissan Sunny, Kicks and Datsun Redi Go

A few Nissan and Datsun dealers across India are offering huge discounts for the month of January 2020. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and extended warranty. The offers are valid only for MY2019 units.

Nissan

The Nissan Kicks is available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and a five-year warranty. The Sunny is offered with benefits of Rs 1 lakh including exchange bonus. The Micra can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. There are no discounts on the Terrano and Micra Active.

Datsun

Discounts on the Datsun Redi-GO include benefits to the tune of Rs 75,000, inclusive of exchange bonus and corporate discounts. The Go and Go Plus receive a cash discount of Rs 12,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. 

  • Nissan
  • Micra
  • Nissan Micra
  • Nissan Sunny
  • sunny
  • Datsun
  • Datsun GO
  • GO
  • Redi GO
  • Datsun Redi GO
  • Kicks
  • Nissan Kicks
  • GO+
  • Datsun GO+
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Datsun redi-GO Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.33 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.47 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 3.15 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 3.33 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 3.41 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 3.31 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 3.3 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 3.19 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 3.16 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Datsun Redi Go First Drive

Datsun Redi Go First Drive

The Datsun Redi-GO is third car from the Datsun ...

933 Likes
229114 Views

First Drive: Datsun Go+

First Drive: Datsun Go+

'+' now means that Datsun has come up with a ca ...

402 Likes
340472 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in