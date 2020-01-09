Discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on Nissan Sunny, Kicks and Datsun Redi Go

A few Nissan and Datsun dealers across India are offering huge discounts for the month of January 2020. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and extended warranty. The offers are valid only for MY2019 units.

Nissan

The Nissan Kicks is available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and a five-year warranty. The Sunny is offered with benefits of Rs 1 lakh including exchange bonus. The Micra can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. There are no discounts on the Terrano and Micra Active.

Datsun

Discounts on the Datsun Redi-GO include benefits to the tune of Rs 75,000, inclusive of exchange bonus and corporate discounts. The Go and Go Plus receive a cash discount of Rs 12,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.