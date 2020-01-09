Volkswagen T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan AllSpace and more to be showcased at 2020 Auto Expo

Volkswagen has teased its line-up of upcoming SUVs that will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The company will unveil the Volkswagen T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan AllSpace and the Volkswagen ID. CROZZ electric crossover at the Expo. Let’s take a look at each of these cars.

Volkswagen T-Cross

The Volkswagen T-Cross will be the most important car for the company in India, as it will be the first locally-manufactured SUV from the German carmaker to be based on the localized MQB A0-IN platform. It will also spawn an Indian version of the Skoda Kamiq, which was teased as the Vision IN yesterday. Internationally, the T-Cross is available with an 114bhp 1.0-litre TSI and a 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engines, and a 1.6-litre diesel engine. The India-spec model is unlikely to get a diesel powertrain.

Volkswagen T-Roc

The Volkswagen T-Roc is positioned above the T-Cross in the global line-up, and goes up against the Skoda Karoq, Jeep Compass, MG Hector and the Hyundai Tucson. The T-Roc was recently spotted testing in India, and is expected to be launched in the latter half of 2020. Globally, it is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 148bhp and 250Nm. The motor is offered with a seven-speed DSG automatic.

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace will be another SUV that will debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. The AllSpace is a seven-seat version of the Tiguan that’s currently on sale in India. It measures 4,701mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,787mm, while all other dimensions remain identical to the five-seat model. The Tiguan AllSpace will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will produce 178bhp and 320 Nm of torque. A diesel motor could join the lineup later. It is expected to be launched in India around mid-2020.

Volkswagen ID. CROZZ

The Volkswagen ID. CROZZ electric crossover debuted at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. The electric powertrain churns out a maximum output of 302bhp and has a claimed top speed of 180kmph. The ID. CROZZ has a driving range of 500 km on a single charge and comes with an all-wheel drive system.