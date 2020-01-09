BS6 Hyundai Santro prices leaked ahead of launch, new variant added

- Hyundai Santro BS6 prices start at Rs 4.57 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi)

- The model will soon be available in the new Asta AMT trim

The prices for the BS6 compliant version of the Hyundai Santro have been leaked ahead of its launch that is expected to take place soon. The BS6 price hike ranges from Rs 22,000 to Rs 27,000 based on the choice of variant.

Prices for the BS6 Hyundai Santro will start at Rs 4.57 lakhs for the Era Executive trim and go all the way up to Rs 6.25 lakhs for the new Asta AMT trim. Prices for the Anniversary Edition (SE) trims and the CNG variants remain unchanged.

Powering the BS6 Santro is the same 1.1-litre petrol engine that continues to produce a power output of 69bhp and 99Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. The features and safety kit on the model are expected to remain the same when compared to the BS4 counterparts.