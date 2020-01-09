Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Hyundai Santro prices leaked ahead of launch, new variant added

BS6 Hyundai Santro prices leaked ahead of launch, new variant added

January 09, 2020, 01:11 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2336 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Hyundai Santro prices leaked ahead of launch, new variant added

- Hyundai Santro BS6 prices start at Rs 4.57 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi)

- The model will soon be available in the new Asta AMT trim

The prices for the BS6 compliant version of the Hyundai Santro have been leaked ahead of its launch that is expected to take place soon. The BS6 price hike ranges from Rs 22,000 to Rs 27,000 based on the choice of variant.

Prices for the BS6 Hyundai Santro will start at Rs 4.57 lakhs for the Era Executive trim and go all the way up to Rs 6.25 lakhs for the new Asta AMT trim. Prices for the Anniversary Edition (SE) trims and the CNG variants remain unchanged.

Hyundai Santro Exterior

Powering the BS6 Santro is the same 1.1-litre petrol engine that continues to produce a power output of 69bhp and 99Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. The features and safety kit on the model are expected to remain the same when compared to the BS4 counterparts.

  • Hyundai
  • Santro
  • Hyundai Santro
  • Santro Asta AMT
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Hyundai Santro Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.43 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.57 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.13 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 5.41 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.48 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.15 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.37 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.16 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.15 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Venue Exploring Jaisalmer Great India Drive

Hyundai Venue Exploring Jaisalmer Great India Drive

Part 2: We drove to some of Jaisalmer's most popul ...

40 Likes
59472 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1757 Likes
339342 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in