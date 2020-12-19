C-segment warranty analysis: Standard and Extended coverage

Earlier this month, we covered the standard and extended warranty aspect for both A-segment and the B-segment. Moving ahead, we will speak in detail about the warranty coverage for cars in the C-segment. Over a decade ago, the C-segment was a preferred choice, especially for those who strongly believed in the ‘Badi Gaadi’ philosophy. This segment is mainly dominated by the sedans, which are currently threatened by the compact SUVs. However, there are a bunch of folks out there who still enjoy the agility, luxury, and comfort offered by the C-segment sedans. Read below to learn more about the standard and extended warranty for the C-segment vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki offers the Ciaz sedan via its premium Nexa dealerships in the country. The company offers a standard warranty of 24 months / 40,000 kilometres, whichever comes earlier. Customers can choose between two extended warranty packages – Platinum and Royal Platinum.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, wherein the platinum warranty package starts at Rs 9,690 and goes up all the way to Rs 22,820. The Royal Platinum extended warranty starts at Rs 11,290 and it goes up to Rs 25,550. To learn more about the variant-wise extended warranty plan, click here.

Hyundai

The country’s largest exporter, Hyundai has always been a strong competitor to Maruti Suzuki with a popular-selling product in every segment. The Hyundai Verna, a strong competitor to the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available in petrol and diesel guise, and in both manual and automatic transmission options. Hyundai offers the widest range of extended warranty packages that can be availed on either slab one or slab two options. The extended warranty is further classified into fourth-year or 80,000km; fourth-year or one lakh km; fourth-year or 1.2 lakh km; fourth- and fifth-year or 1.2 lakh km; fourth- and fifth-year or 1.4 lakh km; fifth-year or one lakh km; fifth-year or 1.2 lakh km; and fifth-year or 1.4 lakh km.

The slab one extended warranty package for the Hyundai Verna starts at Rs 5,160 and goes up to Rs 16,850. The slab two extended warranty package starts at Rs 5,680 and goes up all the way to Rs 18,520. To learn more about the variant-wise extended warranty packages, click here.

Honda

Earlier this year, Honda launched the new-generation City in India. The Japanese car manufacturer offers a standard warranty period of three years or unlimited kilometres. Additionally, the company offers extended warranty packages for the third and fourth year. Selective models can also avail of Anytime Warranty coverage for 10 years or 1.20 lakh km, whichever comes earlier.

The Honda City is offered with two standard warranty options; two-years and three-years. Models with a two-year standard warranty can avail limited extended warranty starting at Rs 3,469 to Rs 14,158, while models with a three-year standard warranty can avail unlimited kilometres extended warranty starting at a price range of Rs 5,781 to Rs 18,117. To learn more about the warranty packages, click here.

Toyota

Toyota offers the Yaris sedan with a standard warranty of three years or one lakh kilometres. Interestingly, the company offers multiple warranty options in the form of True warranty, driveline warranty, and timeless warranty.

The fourth-year extended warranty package for the Toyota Yaris starts at Rs 10,225 and goes up all the way to Rs 17,614, while the fifth-year plan starts at Rs 10,996 and goes up all the way to Rs 38,114. To learn more about the variant-wise extended warranty packages, click here.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen cars are offered with a standard warranty of four years or one lakh kilometres. Additionally, the German car manufacturer offers four years of roadside assistance. The company offers two extended warranty package options – fifth year or one lakh kilometres, and fifth and sixth year or 1.5 lakh kilometres.

The Volkswagen Vento is a popular choice in this segment wherein the extended warranty under the one lakh km package starts at Rs 13,899 and goes up all the way to Rs 26,049. Whereas, the extended warranty for 1.5 lakh km starts at Rs 23,849 and goes up all the way to Rs 45,199. To learn more about the variant-wise extended warranty packages, click here.

Skoda

Czech car manufacturer, Skoda offers a standard warranty of four years or one lakh kilometres on the Rapid sedan. Interestingly, Skoda offers a fifth and sixth year or 1.5 lakh kilometres extended warranty across its product line-up with one model one price plan. Irrespective of the variant, customers can avail the extended warranty for the Skoda Rapid at Rs 26,250.

Conclusion

In terms of pricing, the Honda emerges strongly with lowest priced extended warranty package for the City. On the other hand, the Hyundai Verna is offered with the widest extended warranty package options. Volkswagen and Skoda, both offer the longest standard warranty of four years, while the latter also offers the convenience of one model one price plan. The Japanese car manufacturer, Toyota lures in buyers with multiple warranty options in the form of True warranty, driveline warranty, and timeless warranty package options.

Each of the above-mentioned car manufacturers offers multiple benefits suited to meet the diverse customer requirements. Therefore, depending on individual requirements, customers may opt from either of the models.