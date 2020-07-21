Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai Mobis extends support for relief measures

- Rs 6 crore allocated for donations

- Dry ration kits and more supplied in different regions of India

- Working out different ways with NGOs for relief efforts

Hyundai Mobis has now designated Rs 6 crore as donations for COVID-19 relief along with other initiatives. The automotive parts and accessories supplier for Hyundai Motors has been providing constant support in coming up with financial and other help during this pandemic.

Its CSR Arm, Mobis India Foundation has ensured all possible support required by the underprivileged ones during this COVID-19 outbreak. It's primarily through various donations and even by supplying ration and safety materials to the needy. It earlier had donated Rs 50 lakh to the PM Cares Fund and distributed masks and sanitisers worth Rs 3 crore through an NGO named Oli in India.

This time around, the organisation has also distributed 4,000 dry ration kits worth Rs 68 lakh to Dharuhera, Thiruvallur and Raigad districts through a local government agency. Then, safety kits were donated to local government hospitals worth Rs 20 lakh. In addition, the company is collaborating with leading NGO's in the country to contribute the remaining amount. These will then help the needy at the local level through local government bodies.