New-gen Hyundai Tucson interior sketch surfaces online

- The Creta-inspired steering wheel is familiar

- Will get a larger infotainment screen along with a digital instrument cluster

The new-gen Hyundai Tucson has been on test for quite some time now. When it arrives next year, the crossover will debut many firsts for Hyundai, including a new design language. Also, there’ll be a new cabin layout, a design sketch of which has surfaced online ahead of any official word from the Korean carmaker.

But going by the spied prototypes, this design sketch is pretty spot on. However, it’s missing the gear lever in the minimalistic centre console. So, we think it might adopt CR-V-like buttons instead of a conventional joystick. But even that has been given a miss in the sketch. Apart from that, the Creta-like steering is slightly larger and matches the new décor of the cabin. Stacked behind the steering wheel is a tablet-style digital instrument cluster. Meanwhile, the centre console appears to protrude out of the dashboard. Mounted on it is a larger and wider (like in the Creta) touchscreen infotainment system with integrated HVAC control below it.

More details of the new-gen Hyundai Tucson is expected to start coming in from early next year. It is likely to make its way to our shore. However, it will happen after it goes on sale in the global markets. Stay tuned to CarWale for more details on the new-gen Tucson.

