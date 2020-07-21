Discounts of up to Rs 85,000 on SUVs in July

Car manufacturers across the board are offering significant discounts on new SUV purchases in July 2020. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

The Jeep Compass can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. The Mahindra XUV300 is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and accessories worth Rs 5,000. Additionally, the petrol variants receive a cash discount of Rs 30,000. The Tata Harrier automatic variant is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000.

Discounts on the Renault Duster include a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 each as well as a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The Ford EcoSport is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

The Mahindra XUV500 is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 39,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 9,000. All variants excluding the S5 trim of the Mahindra Scorpio can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Discounts on the Tata Nexon are limited to a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no offers on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Hyundai Venue and the Honda WR-V.