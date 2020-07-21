Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Discounts of up to Rs 85,000 on SUVs in July

Discounts of up to Rs 85,000 on SUVs in July

July 21, 2020, 04:04 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2094 Views
Write a comment
Discounts of up to Rs 85,000 on SUVs in July

Car manufacturers across the board are offering significant discounts on new SUV purchases in July 2020. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

The Jeep Compass can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. The Mahindra XUV300 is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and accessories worth Rs 5,000. Additionally, the petrol variants receive a cash discount of Rs 30,000. The Tata Harrier automatic variant is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000.

Discounts on the Renault Duster include a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 each as well as a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The Ford EcoSport is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

The Mahindra XUV500 is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 39,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 9,000. All variants excluding the S5 trim of the Mahindra Scorpio can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Discounts on the Tata Nexon are limited to a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no offers on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Hyundai Venue and the Honda WR-V.

  • Tata
  • Hyundai
  • Honda
  • Mahindra
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Ford
  • Scorpio
  • Mahindra Scorpio
  • Jeep
  • Ford EcoSport
  • EcoSport
  • Kia
  • Tata Nexon
  • Nexon
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • vitara brezza
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • Jeep Compass
  • Compass
  • WR-V
  • Honda WR-V
  • XUV500
  • Mahindra XUV500
  • MG
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • Harrier
  • Tata Harrier
  • XUV300
  • MG Hector
  • Hector
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Venue
  • Seltos
  • Kia Seltos
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.73 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.14 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 11.23 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.72 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.73 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.24 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

New Hyundai Creta Diesel MT | Is Less The New More? | CarWale

New Hyundai Creta Diesel MT | Is Less The New More? | CarWale

The Hyundai Creta has been without doubt one of th ...

90 Likes
11641 Views

2020 Honda All New City Review | Better than the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos? | CarWale

2020 Honda All New City Review | Better than the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos? | CarWale

Honda has stirred up the competition in the C-segm ...

1171 Likes
101697 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

5th Aug 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in