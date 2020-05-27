Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai India reopens 806 showrooms and 863 workshops

After having started operations at its plant, Hyundai Motor India has now taken up the onerous task of opening up its dealerships. The company has followed all government regulations and reopened 806 showrooms and 863 service stations across India.

All these dealerships and rural sales outlets have commenced operations with the necessary approvals in place. These were granted by the Central and State authorities, and all processes that have begun are in compliance with Government regulations. Interestingly, the carmaker has already received about 9,000 new car bookings and more than 5,600 cars have been delivered in the past 22 days. What's more, the workshops have also attended more than one lakh cars across 530 cities in the country.

The carmaker is ensuring that the strictest of safety protocol is being followed through guidelines that promote the welfare of customers and employees. Frequent sanitisation of facilities is being done with 100 per cent social distancing compliance.

Like most manufacturers, Hyundai also couldn't sell any cars in April owing to the national lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Yet, it managed to export 1,341 cars in that period. Nonetheless, with showrooms and service stations now being operated in a graded manner, we believe it will be able to get its business back on track soon.