BS6 Skoda Rapid launched: Now in Pictures

The BS6 Skoda Rapid has been launched in India, priced from Rs 7.49 lakh for the base Rider variant, and goes all the way up to Rs 11.79 lakh for the top-spec Monte Carlo trim. All the prices are ex-showroom India. So, let’s dive deeper into the Rapid TSI, via CarWale’s exclusive gallery.

With this BS6 update, the biggest change that the Skoda Rapid has received is to its mechanicals. The earlier 1.2-litre TSI motor makes way for the all-new 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol unit.

This engine makes 109bhp and 175Nm of peak torque, and is paired to a six-speed manual only. A six-speed torque converter automatic will be added to the range later.

Visual changes on the BS6 Skoda Rapid are a bare minimum. Updates include a blacked-out trunk-lip spoiler, contrast side foils and the Rough road and Rider packages.

That apart, the Rapid Monte Carlo you see here, features this unique ‘Flash Red’ paint scheme with blacked-out accents and ‘Monte Carlo’ badges.

Inside, it’s the usual affair that the old Rapid had to offer. Then again, this Monte Carlo edition features all-black interiors, sporty triple-tone leather upholstery and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with contrast red stitching.

The new Skoda Rapid is available in five trims – Rider, Ambition, Style, Onyx and Monte Carlo. The higher trims come loaded with features like automatic AC, cruise control, rear defogger, auto headlamps, adjustable driver’s seat and more.