  • BS6 Skoda Rapid launched: Now in Pictures

BS6 Skoda Rapid launched: Now in Pictures

May 26, 2020, 11:59 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
1025 Views
BS6 Skoda Rapid launched: Now in Pictures

The BS6 Skoda Rapid has been launched in India, priced from Rs 7.49 lakh for the base Rider variant, and goes all the way up to Rs 11.79 lakh for the top-spec Monte Carlo trim. All the prices are ex-showroom India. So, let’s dive deeper into the Rapid TSI, via CarWale’s exclusive gallery.

Skoda Rapid TSI Exterior

With this BS6 update, the biggest change that the Skoda Rapid has received is to its mechanicals. The earlier 1.2-litre TSI motor makes way for the all-new 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol unit.

Skoda Rapid TSI Interior

This engine makes 109bhp and 175Nm of peak torque, and is paired to a six-speed manual only. A six-speed torque converter automatic will be added to the range later.

Skoda Rapid TSI Exterior

Visual changes on the BS6 Skoda Rapid are a bare minimum. Updates include a blacked-out trunk-lip spoiler, contrast side foils and the Rough road and Rider packages.

Skoda Rapid TSI Exterior

That apart, the Rapid Monte Carlo you see here, features this unique ‘Flash Red’ paint scheme with blacked-out accents and ‘Monte Carlo’ badges.

Skoda Rapid TSI Interior

Inside, it’s the usual affair that the old Rapid had to offer. Then again, this Monte Carlo edition features all-black interiors, sporty triple-tone leather upholstery and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with contrast red stitching.

Skoda Rapid TSI Exterior

The new Skoda Rapid is available in five trims – Rider, Ambition, Style, Onyx and Monte Carlo. The higher trims come loaded with features like automatic AC, cruise control, rear defogger, auto headlamps, adjustable driver’s seat and more.

Skoda Rapid TSI Interior
  • Skoda
  • Skoda Rapid TSI
  • Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.72 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.06 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 8.39 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.72 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.8 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.29 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.65 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.31 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.29 Lakh onwards

