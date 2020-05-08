Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai announces new car finance schemes

Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai announces new car finance schemes

May 08, 2020, 04:15 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
1585 Views
Write a comment
Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai announces new car finance schemes

Hyundai is constantly coming up with new measures to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, and has now announced some new finance schemes for customers. The carmaker believes these initiatives will ease the financial burden of buyers and assist them in staying on track with life goals of purchasing their favourite Hyundai vehicle in these difficult times.

The unique finance schemes include step-up, balloon, three-month low EMI scheme amongst various other schemes. These are applicable on all Hyundai cars from different banks for different sectors. But then, there are two more unique customer centric car finance schemes like the low down payment and longest duration scheme applicable for select Hyundai car models. Yet, all of these are to empower customers with peace of mind and convenience during these unprecedented times. 

India has been under lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic with almost all businesses shut. However, now with the containment zones identified, some operations are slowly starting and gradually Hyundai dealerships will also open in a phase-wise manner. These new Hyundai finance schemes should certainly help a new car buyer in his car buying process. However, do note that various terms and conditions apply to these schemes from different finance institutions. Get in touch with a nearest authorised Hyundai showroom to avail additional detailed information.

Hyundai Aura Exterior
  • Hyundai
  • Santro
  • Verna
  • Tucson
  • Hyundai Verna
  • Hyundai Santro
  • Hyundai Tucson
  • hyundai elantra
  • elantra
  • Aura
  • Xcent
  • Hyundai Xcent
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Grand i10
  • Hyundai Grand i10
  • Elite i20
  • Hyundai Elite i20
  • Kona Electric
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Venue
  • Hyundai Kona Electric
  • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
  • Grand i10 NIOS
  • Hyundai Aura
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.13 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 11.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.79 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

54 Likes
52697 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2170 Likes
414111 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in