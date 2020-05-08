Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai announces new car finance schemes

Hyundai is constantly coming up with new measures to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, and has now announced some new finance schemes for customers. The carmaker believes these initiatives will ease the financial burden of buyers and assist them in staying on track with life goals of purchasing their favourite Hyundai vehicle in these difficult times.

The unique finance schemes include step-up, balloon, three-month low EMI scheme amongst various other schemes. These are applicable on all Hyundai cars from different banks for different sectors. But then, there are two more unique customer centric car finance schemes like the low down payment and longest duration scheme applicable for select Hyundai car models. Yet, all of these are to empower customers with peace of mind and convenience during these unprecedented times.

India has been under lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic with almost all businesses shut. However, now with the containment zones identified, some operations are slowly starting and gradually Hyundai dealerships will also open in a phase-wise manner. These new Hyundai finance schemes should certainly help a new car buyer in his car buying process. However, do note that various terms and conditions apply to these schemes from different finance institutions. Get in touch with a nearest authorised Hyundai showroom to avail additional detailed information.