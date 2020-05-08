Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Kona facelift spotted testing in South Korea

Hyundai Kona facelift spotted testing in South Korea

May 08, 2020, 02:33 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
198 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai Kona facelift spotted testing in South Korea

Hyundai's rival to the likes of the Volkswagen T-Cross and Peugeot 2008 - the Kona compact SUV - is set to get a facelift soon. A test prototype was spotted recently in South Korea.

Hyundai is expected to launch the Kona facelift in South Korea in late 2020, while a European launch will happen later. Post that, Hyundai will give a facelift to the Kona Electric, which is of significance for India. Besides the regular models, Hyundai is also working on a Kona N, which was spied testing recently.

Hyundai is known for offering a comprehensive update to its facelift models. However, we don't expect it to be the case for the Kona facelift. For one, the Kona is already a sportier SUV, and hence, we expect the visual changes to be limited. That said, it may get a fully-digital instrument cluster and an updated infotainment system.

As far as pertain options are concerned, the Kona facelift is expected to continue with the same engines as the outgoing model. These include 1.0-litre and 1.6-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol units and a 1.6-litre CRDI diesel motor. It will also get an all-new 48V mild-hybrid system.

The updated Hyundai Kona is highly unlikely to make its way to the Indian shores. That said, the Kona Electric will be launched in India sometime in 2021.

Image Source

  • Hyundai
  • Kona
  • Hyundai Kona
  • Kona Electric
  • Hyundai Kona Electric
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Hyundai Kona Electric Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 24.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 25.89 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 27.48 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 27.39 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 25.83 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 26.32 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 25.28 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 26.65 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

54 Likes
52697 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2170 Likes
414111 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in