Hyundai Kona facelift spotted testing in South Korea

Hyundai's rival to the likes of the Volkswagen T-Cross and Peugeot 2008 - the Kona compact SUV - is set to get a facelift soon. A test prototype was spotted recently in South Korea.

Hyundai is expected to launch the Kona facelift in South Korea in late 2020, while a European launch will happen later. Post that, Hyundai will give a facelift to the Kona Electric, which is of significance for India. Besides the regular models, Hyundai is also working on a Kona N, which was spied testing recently.

Hyundai is known for offering a comprehensive update to its facelift models. However, we don't expect it to be the case for the Kona facelift. For one, the Kona is already a sportier SUV, and hence, we expect the visual changes to be limited. That said, it may get a fully-digital instrument cluster and an updated infotainment system.

As far as pertain options are concerned, the Kona facelift is expected to continue with the same engines as the outgoing model. These include 1.0-litre and 1.6-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol units and a 1.6-litre CRDI diesel motor. It will also get an all-new 48V mild-hybrid system.

The updated Hyundai Kona is highly unlikely to make its way to the Indian shores. That said, the Kona Electric will be launched in India sometime in 2021.

