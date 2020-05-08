Please Tell Us Your City

New Audi A4 and A5 get mild power boost

May 08, 2020, 02:07 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
New Audi A4 and A5 get mild power boost

- 13bhp power bump  

- Power increase courtesy a new mild-hybrid system 

Both the Audi A4 and the A5 received comprehensive updates for the 2020 year. As a result the latest updates are on the subtler side. The most important of them is the 13bhp power bump. In the case of the 2021 A4, it means the base A4 40 now has 201bhp and the slightly naughtier A4 45 now has 261bhp. Audi has also made all-wheel drive standard on the A4 40, meaning there is no longer any A4 model with front-wheel drive. 

For the 2021 A5, there's a new base A5 40 with 201bhp and AWD. The A5 45, which was previously the base model in the A5 range, now has 261bhp. Audi notes that the new A5 40 model is only available with the A5's Sportback liftback sedan body style. What is important to note is that the horsepower jump is for models equipped with a 2-litre turbocharged inline-4 petrol engine, courtesy of a new mild-hybrid system.

Audi has also increased the number of standard features on the A4 and A5. These include Apple CarPlay, lane departure warning, and the integrated toll module. The Convenience package has been expanded to include a heated steering wheel and park assist with front and rear parking sensors, and on various models there is a new Black Optic package.

Expect most of the features to be available once the face-lift makes its way onto Indian shores along with an increase in prices.  

  • New Audi A5
  • New Audi A4
