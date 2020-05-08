Please Tell Us Your City

BMW M8 Coupe launched in India at Rs 2.15 crore

May 08, 2020, 12:16 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
761 Views
Write a comment
BMW M8 Coupe launched in India at Rs 2.15 crore

- Powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 making 591bhp

- Eight-speed M Steptronic transmission sends power to the M-spec xDrive system.

BMW has officially launched the fully-blown M8 Coupe in India. Priced at Rs 2.15 crore (ex-showroom, the all-new M8 is the most powerful BMW Coupe to be sold in the country till date.

Under the muscular bonnet, the M8 has a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 which also powers the M8 GTE race car. The race-derived V8 puts out 591bhp and 750Nm in the standard guise, while the Competition version punches out 616bhp. The high-revving engine is paired to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, and the engine’s power is channelled to the road via the M-spec xDrive all-wheel-drive system. 

In terms of performance, the M8 can do 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250kmph but can be bumped up with the optional M Driver’s package. The chassis has been tweaked for both track and long-distance touring, claim the engineers from the M-Division. Other hardware which comes with the M8 includes adaptive suspension, active differential, carbon-ceramic brakes, aero upgrades and electromechanical steering. Moreover, the Coupe sits on 20-inch M light-alloy wheels.

In terms of styling, it is everything we’d expect from an M flagship. There are large air-intakes, M-double bar kidney grille upfront. The wheel arches are flared up and the black-chrome gills on the side complements the duck-lip spoiler. At the back, there is an imposing rear diffuser with quad-exhaust. The M8 also comes standard with special double-bubble CRPF roof. And the M Carbon exterior package is offered as an option. On the inside, there’s a leather-wrapped steering wheel, all-digital instrument console, 10.25-inch infotainment system, heads-up-display, exclusive M-Sport seats and a newly designed gear selector.

The BMW M8 competes against the likes of Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupe, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, and Bentley Continental GT in the ultra-expensive, sport grand tourer segment. The M8 Coupe is likely to be joined by more powerful M8 Competition along with the M8 Cabriolet and M8 Gran Coupe as well. Customers of the M8 Coupe will also gain membership to the BMW Excellence Club. 

BMW 8 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.57 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.63 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 1.5 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.57 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.55 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.51 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.57 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.44 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.46 Crore onwards

