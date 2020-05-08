Please Tell Us Your City

  Aston Martin resumes operation at St Athan facility

Aston Martin resumes operation at St Athan facility

May 08, 2020, 05:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
23 Views
Aston Martin resumes operation at St Athan facility

- Production at headquarter in Gaydon will resume at a later date

- New safety measures are taken to reduce COVID-19 risks

Aston Martin Lagonda announced a planned phase-wise return of its manufacturing staff at the St Athan facility in Wales. This newly instated facility is where the DBX SUV is built. Aston Martin claims to have taken the necessary return-to-work protocols owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, production at the company’s global headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire will recommence at a later date.

Aston Martin DB11 Exterior

The British marque says that meticulously planned ‘Site Operating Procedures’ are created to protect individual staff members and their near ones. The social distancing, health and hygiene instructions are provided to the workers covering every aspect of a staff member’s interaction. This includes everything right from preparing to leave home to arriving on-site, navigating the site, breaks and mealtimes, falling ill at work, dealing with visitors and contractors, and leaving the site. There is also detailed guidance on PPE management, travel and pool car arrangements between the production sites.

Aston Martin DB11 Exterior

Apart from that, individual actions and instructions have been devised to support social distancing. This includes calculated limits on employee numbers on-site and working at any given time to support staff actions. Appropriate PPE is being provided to all returning staff, and it has become mandatory to use masks at all time while on site. The temperature checks on arrival at work are also being introduced. 

Aston Martin DB11 Exterior

Over the past few weeks, Aston Martin staff have also been engaged in several activities designed to help in the fight against COVID-19, ranging from the manufacturing of various items of PPE to offering free emergency repairs to NHS workers’ cars.

Aston Martin DB11 Exterior
