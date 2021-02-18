Citroen India inaugurates a new dealership in Chennai

- Citroen plans to have 10 showrooms in 10 cities across India

- The company will launch its first product, the C5 Aircross, later this year

Citroen India has inaugurated another dealership in the country, located in Chennai. Christened as Citroen Ramani, it is the second dealership from the brand in India, as the first unit was inaugurated in Ahmedabad, details of which are available here.

Citroen plans to open 10 showrooms in India by the end of the year, spread across 10 cities that include Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Cochin, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. The brand also launched a showroom on wheels, known as the Citroen Nomadic showroom, and you can read all about it here.

The Citroen showrooms, known as La Maison dealerships, will undertake sales and service of the upcoming C5 Aircross that will be the first model from the brand to be launched in India later this year. The model will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 175bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor is paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. We have driven the model and to read our review, click here.