2021 Honda HR-V makes global debut

The new-generation of the Honda HR-V finally breaks cover in Japan where it is labelled as the Vezel. The mid-size SUV, now in its third-generation avatar, looks much bigger in dimensions than its predecessor.

Externally, the front fascia looks neat with a single body-coloured hexagon-shaped front grille with thin horizontal slats flanked by a set of sleek LED headlamps. The lower portion of the front bumper is finished with a silver colour skid plate. The side profile carries the minimal design nature of the front, with a single line crease running below the window line joining the front and rear light clusters. The HR-V sits on five-spoke alloy wheels surrounded by flared wheel arches and plastic cladding. The rear is the most appealing profile of the new model with wrap-around split LED taillamps bridged by a thick chrome bar and a tailgate-mounted number plate slot. The rear dual-tone bumper adds to the SUV's appeal with a silver bash plate at the bottom.

Inside, the cabin sports a horizontal black colour theme with the air vents getting independent rotary knobs. The centre stage is taken by a floating touchscreen infotainment system and the aircon controls take the position below. Other highlights of the cabin are a nine-speaker stereo system, a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, and an analogue instrument console.

Being an international model, the HR-V is equipped with a host of active and passive safety features which include the autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera, blind spot monitoring, and traffic sign recognition.

The new HR-V is currently launched only in Japan where it gets a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with a CVT transmission. The chances of the HR-V coming to India are slim at the moment. Honda recently shifted its manufacturing facility to Tapukara, Rajasthan, which also witnessed the discontinuation of the Civic and the CR-V in India. However, if launched, the HR-V will enter the popular SUV segment in India which is presently inhabited by the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and the MG Hector.