Citroen to open its first showroom in Ahmedabad

Citroen is on its course to unveil its first offering for the Indian market in the form of the mid-size SUV – the C5 Aircross. Ahead of its official launch, the French carmaker is gearing up to inaugurated its first dealership in the country which will be based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The ‘La Maison Citroen’ as the French car manufacturer likes to call it means the house of Citroen. This showroom under the name Sun Embark is located at Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway, Sola in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It is equipped with a space of 4,000 sq ft to display five cars and is aimed to offer a Phygital (Physical + Digital) buying experience to the customers. The dealership will have a separate delivery bay and will be supplemented by an after-sales workshop by the launch of the C5 Aircross.

On the inside, the showroom debuts the concept of ATAWADAC (AnyTime, AnyWhere, AnyDevice, and AnyContent). This service will enable the customers to explore and sample the brand and its products digitally. Another highlight of the showroom will be a 3D configurator which will assist the potential customers to personalise their purchase. Visitors can also make themselves comfortable at the Citroënist Café consisting of a lounge-type layout.

Notably, the brand will set up 10 such showrooms in 10 cities across the country by the launch of their upcoming SUV. You will soon spot a Citroen dealership in the cities of Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Cochin, and Gurugram. Also, the brand will showcase one heritage car in the welcome area of the showroom. Guests can also shop Citroen merchandise, lifestyle products, and miniature models from the Le Petit Citroën shop.

Speaking about dealer network development in India, Joël Verany, Vice President, Sales & Network, Citroën India said, “Citroën is all about comfort and innovation, and through this ATAWADAC seamless digital customer journey, we are confident that we will be able to bring a revolution in the way an Indian car consumer looks at his car purchase in the country. Starting with 10 main cities in India, this ‘phygital’ retail format will be used in India to bring a unique and enriching experience for customers.”