    Citroen launches a mobile showroom; christened Citroen Nomadic showroom

    Citroen launches a mobile showroom; christened Citroen Nomadic showroom

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Citroen launches a mobile showroom; christened Citroen Nomadic showroom

    - Citroen will inaugurate its first dealership in India soon

    - The company will open 10 showrooms in 10 cities across the country

    French brand Citroen is set to make its debut in the Indian market later this year with the launch of the C5 Aircross SUV that will arrive in Q1 2021. The company will commence pre-bookings for the model next month, details of which are available here.

    Citroen India has now inaugurated a new showroom on wheels, which the brand calls ‘Citroen Nomadic showroom’. The brand will soon inaugurate its first dealership in the country in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and you can read all about it here.

    The Ahmedabad showroom from Citroen will be a part of 10 showrooms that will come up in 10 cities across the country in regions including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Cochin, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Gurugram. These showrooms will be called ‘La Maison Citroen’ which essentially means the house of Citroen.

    The upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross will be the first model from the brand to arrive later this year. The model will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 175bhp and 400Nm of torque. This engine will come paired only to an eight-speed automatic transmission. We have driven the C5 Aircross and our review will go live on 15 February, 2021. Stay tuned for updates.

