CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Kia Carnival to debut in the US on 23 February

    2022 Kia Carnival to debut in the US on 23 February

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    1,482 Views
    2022 Kia Carnival to debut in the US on 23 February

    -Replaces the Sedona in the US market 

    -V6 petrol power only

    The Kia Carnival will finally make its debut in the US market. It replaces the long selling Sedona MPV but mostly just in name as the latter is essentially a rebadged Carnival for the US market. The arrival of the Carnival in the US is important for two reasons- it is one of the biggest markets for MPVs in the world and secondly, the vehicle will debut the new Kia logo for North America. 

    Unveiled last year, this Kia Carnival, or as it is now called the Grand Carnival, is the fourth generation for the famous minivan and is the most significant update for the badge since its debut in 1998. It has been on sale in various Asian and European markets since August of last year and now even has an ultra-luxurious high limo variant. We have detailed the new Carnival in a separate story and you can read about that here.

    Kia has already officially announced that there will be an India specific MPV coming in 2022 that will be underpinned by the Seltos platform. We believe that this Carnival will be re-introduced as a premium model above this India-specific MPV     

    Kia Carnival Image
    Kia Carnival
    ₹ 24.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Kia
    • Kia Carnival
    • Carnival
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Kia Carnival Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 29.90 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 31.22 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 29.35 Lakh
    Pune₹ 30.30 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 29.71 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 27.87 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 29.95 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 27.76 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 27.46 Lakh
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.79 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd February 2021
    All Upcoming Cars