2022 Kia Carnival to debut in the US on 23 February

The Kia Carnival will finally make its debut in the US market. It replaces the long selling Sedona MPV but mostly just in name as the latter is essentially a rebadged Carnival for the US market. The arrival of the Carnival in the US is important for two reasons- it is one of the biggest markets for MPVs in the world and secondly, the vehicle will debut the new Kia logo for North America.

Unveiled last year, this Kia Carnival, or as it is now called the Grand Carnival, is the fourth generation for the famous minivan and is the most significant update for the badge since its debut in 1998. It has been on sale in various Asian and European markets since August of last year and now even has an ultra-luxurious high limo variant. We have detailed the new Carnival in a separate story and you can read about that here.

Kia has already officially announced that there will be an India specific MPV coming in 2022 that will be underpinned by the Seltos platform. We believe that this Carnival will be re-introduced as a premium model above this India-specific MPV