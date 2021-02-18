Kia K8 breaks cover as flagship sedan; reiterates brand identity

- Replaces the Cadenza in the global line-up

- Wears new rebranded logo and design language

Kia has taken the wraps off an all-new flagship sedan for the global market. Christened as the K8, the four-door replaces the K7 (or Cadenza for some markets) and sits above the K5 (or Optima for certain markets). The K8 adorns the Korean carmaker's newest brand logo and design language.

Sitting at more than five metres in length, the K8 has a sloping roofline that resembles the A7 Sportback in profile. Upfront, the new grille isn’t the characteristic ‘tiger-nose’ but a much sharper, intricately-cut mesh design. You do, however, get an outline of the tiger-nose shape in which the new grille design is integrated. The sleek headlamp looks like it’s been taken from the last-gen Ford Mondeo.

At the back, the slopping silhouette meets at a sharp boot-line heaved by LED taillights running across and ending in Y-shape at either ends. Although details are scarce at the moment, the large size of wheels with low-profile tyres add a sense of premiumness to the K8. Overall, the clean sheet metal work on the K8 lends it an upmarket feel.

There’re no images of the cabin divulged yet and no details of the powertrain are available either. But the K8 is expected to benefit from all the bells and whistles Kia has in its arsenal. Meanwhile, there will be both petrol and diesel engine on offer with multiple choices of powertrains including automatic gearboxes.

More details on the Kia K8 will be revealed as soon as sales are promised to commence before the end of this year. We could expect a Kia sedan to make its way to India soon. It could be the Optima or something similar to rival the likes of the Honda City and Hyundai Verna. As for this flagship K8, it will lock horns with large sedans in the American and European markets.