Citroen C3 Aircross available with discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh

Offers valid till 31 October, 2023

Available in a single powertrain

Unveiled in April 2023, the Citroen C3 Aircross went on sale in the country in September with prices starting from Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three variants, namely You, Plus, and Max, across five and seven-seater configurations. Now, the automaker is offering the car with discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh this month.

Currently, the French car marque is offering benefits that include a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, extended warranty worth Rs. 25,000 for five years or 60,000km, and an annual maintenance contract worth Rs. 45,000 for 50,000km or five years . On the other hand, customers can also opt for a cash discount of Rs. 90,000.

Powering the C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. This mill solely comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 18.5kmpl.

The rivals to the C3 Aircross include the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It also competes with the likes of the top-spec variants of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and the Mahindra XUV300.