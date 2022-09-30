BYD Atto 3 teased again; gets rotating touchscreen infotainment system

- The BYD Atto 3 will be launched in India on 11 October

- The EV SUV will be the second product after the e6 MPV in India

BYD continues to release teasers of the upcoming Atto 3 EV SUV ahead of its launch on 11 October. The new teaser shared by the brand reveals a segment-first feature, the rotating touchscreen system.

As the teaser suggests, the BYD Atto 3 will receive the rotating touchscreen infotainment system feature, which is currently offered with the e6 MPV it sells in India. Also on offer will be a dual-tone interior theme with blue inserts, a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and an electric tailgate.

The BYD Atto 3 is globally available with a 49.92kWh battery pack and a 60.48kWh battery pack, both returning a claimed range of 345 km and 420 km in the Standard and Extended Range versions respectively. The power output of 150bhp and 310Nm of torque remains the same in both these versions.

