Citroën Oli concept revealed; target range of over 400kms

- The 40kWH battery pack will offer a driving range of up to 400kms

- The Oli EV lays a foundation for lightweight and affordable EVs in the future

Post much wait, the French automaker Citroën has pulled the curtains over the new Oli EV (pronounced all-e) concept. The Oli concept aims to make mobility affordable, joyful, responsible, and multi-useful. Building over the Ami EV, the Oli concept gets unconventional design elements and is believed to focus on efficiency, functionality, and durability. Moreover, the Oli concept also reveals the company’s focus on introducing non-complex, lightweight, and affordable EVs in the future.

Citroën claims to utilise the lightest and most responsible materials in the Oli concept. The flat bonnet, roof, and pick-up bed panels are made from recycled honeycomb cardboard. Further, the steel/aluminium hybrid wheels are wrapped with Goodyear Eagle GO concept tyres.

In terms of dimensions, the vehicle measures 4,200mm in length, 1,650mm in height, and has a width of 1,900mm. Overall, the Oli concept uses just 34 parts as compared to the compact family hatchback which uses around 75 parts in the dashboard and the centre console. The Bright orange front seats are made up of strong tubular frames with base cushions made from 100 per cent recycled polyester. It is believed that the seats use 80 per cent fewer parts as compared to a traditional seat.

The French automaker claims that the production version of the Oli will need only a 40kWh battery to offer a driving range of up to 400kms. To maximise efficiency, the top speed will be limited to 110kmph. The battery pack will also be capable of charging from 20 to 80 per cent in just 23 minutes.

Interestingly, the Oli can be easily refurbished, which also makes it better for the environment. When it is no longer economical to refurbish, the Oli parts can be utilised on other models or they can be recycled.