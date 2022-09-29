New Tata Tiago EV – All variants explained

Earlier this week, Tata Motors launched the most affordable electric vehicle, the Tiago EV in the country at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, with two battery options to choose from, the electric hatchback is being offered in four variants and five exterior shades. The bookings will open on 10 October and if you are planning on buying the new Tiago EV and want to know what each of the variants has to offer, we give you the complete details.
Tata Tiago XE
The XE base variant is offered only with the medium range 19.2kWh battery pack and is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Blue accents and EV badges
- Fabric seat upholstery
- Light grey and black interior theme
- Automatic climate control
- Electric power steering
- Tilt adjustment for steering
- Digital instrument cluster
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- ABS with EBD
- Reverse parking sensors
- 45 connected car features
Tata Tiago XT
The XT variant of the Tata Tiago EV can be had with 19.2kWh or 24kWh battery packs and is available for Rs 9.09 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh, respectively. Here’s what is gets over the base XE variant.
- Body-coloured door handles
- ORVMs with turn indicators
- Power windows
- Flip key
- Electrically-adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs
- Seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers
- Steering-mounted controls
- Follow-me-home headlamps
- Smartwatch connectivity
Tata Tiago XZ+
The XZ+ variant of the Tiago EV can only be had with the 24kWh battery pack and has a price tag of Rs 10.79 lakh with a 3.3kW charger and Rs 11.29 lakh with 7.2kW AC fast charger. Here’s a list of add-on features:
- Chrome strip on door handles
- LED DRLs and projector headlamps
- Fog lamps with blue bezels
- Knitted headliner
- Rear wiper with washer
- Cruise control
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Auto headlamps
- Cooled glovebox
- Height-adjustable driver seat
- One-shot driver side power window
- Parcel tray
- Four tweeters
- Reverse parking camera
Tata Tiago XZ+ Tech Lux
The prices for the top-spec variant are Rs 11.29 lakh (3.3kW charger) and Rs 11.79 lakh (7.2kW AC fast charger).
- Black roof
- Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel
- Leatherette upholstery
- Push start/stop button
- Electric tailgate release