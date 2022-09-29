New Tata Tiago EV – All variants explained

Earlier this week, Tata Motors launched the most affordable electric vehicle, the Tiago EV in the country at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, with two battery options to choose from, the electric hatchback is being offered in four variants and five exterior shades. The bookings will open on 10 October and if you are planning on buying the new Tiago EV and want to know what each of the variants has to offer, we give you the complete details.

Tata Tiago XE

The XE base variant is offered only with the medium range 19.2kWh battery pack and is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Body-coloured bumpers

Blue accents and EV badges

Fabric seat upholstery

Light grey and black interior theme

Automatic climate control

Electric power steering

Tilt adjustment for steering

Digital instrument cluster

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors

45 connected car features

Tata Tiago XT

The XT variant of the Tata Tiago EV can be had with 19.2kWh or 24kWh battery packs and is available for Rs 9.09 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh, respectively. Here’s what is gets over the base XE variant.

Body-coloured door handles

ORVMs with turn indicators

Power windows

Flip key

Electrically-adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

Seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers

Steering-mounted controls

Follow-me-home headlamps

Smartwatch connectivity

Tata Tiago XZ+

The XZ+ variant of the Tiago EV can only be had with the 24kWh battery pack and has a price tag of Rs 10.79 lakh with a 3.3kW charger and Rs 11.29 lakh with 7.2kW AC fast charger. Here’s a list of add-on features:

Chrome strip on door handles

LED DRLs and projector headlamps

Fog lamps with blue bezels

Knitted headliner

Rear wiper with washer

Cruise control

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto headlamps

Cooled glovebox

Height-adjustable driver seat

One-shot driver side power window

Parcel tray

Four tweeters

Reverse parking camera

Tata Tiago XZ+ Tech Lux

The prices for the top-spec variant are Rs 11.29 lakh (3.3kW charger) and Rs 11.79 lakh (7.2kW AC fast charger).