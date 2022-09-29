New Tata Harrier spotted testing; to get redesigned front fascia

- To get a revised front design

- Expected to be introduced in 2023

Ever since the launch of the Tata Harrier SUV in January 2019, the only updates the SUV has received were in terms of its features. Besides this, the colour palette of the SUV was also rejigged several times and the most recent addition to the line-up is the Jet Edition. Now, spied testing on Indian roads is what appears to be the facelift version of the Harrier.

While the test mule is heavily wrapped in camouflaged sheets, there are certain exterior styling bits that give us a sneak peek of what the facelift version of the SUV will look like. At the front, the grille appears to have been revised with horizontal slats while the lower portion of the bumper has a square camouflaged casing that could be housing the ADAS radars. Besides this, the LED DRLs and the alloy wheel design are also likely to get fresh styling.

Furthermore, the oddly-placed bumper-mounted halogen lamps are most likely temporary indicating that the clusters could get a redesigned casing. The changes to the interior cannot be seen in the prototype. However, expect the cabin to get new features such as an updated infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, and a revised instrument cluster.

As for the powertrain, Tata Motors recently confirmed that the brand is not looking to introduce a gasoline engine for its SUV range. This means that the new Harrier will continue to be offered with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

Image Source