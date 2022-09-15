CarWale
    BYD Atto 3 to be unveiled in India next month: What to expect

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BYD Atto 3 to be unveiled in India next month: What to expect

    - The BYD Atto 3 for India was recently teased on social media

    - Set to become the second offering from the brand in the country

    Chinese automobile brand BYD (Build Your Dreams) is all set to unveil the Atto 3 for the Indian market in October 2022. The carmaker recently introduced the e6 MPV for the private class of the passenger vehicle segment. What can we expect from this upcoming electric SUV? Let's find out.

    BYD Atto 3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of dimensions, the BYD Atto 3 measures 4,455mm in length, 1,875mm in width, and 1,615mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,720mm. The ground clearance of the SUV stands at 175mm (unladen). Globally, the Atto 3 is available in two versions, including standard and extended range. The former gets a 49.92kwh battery while the latter gets a 60.48kWh battery, claiming to return a range of 345 km and 420 km. The power output of both versions is 150bhp and 310Nm of torque.

    Exterior highlights of the 2022 BYD Atto 3 could include twin-pod LED projector headlamps, a single slat thick chrome grille, faux skid plates, body cladding, charging outlet on the front right fender, blacked-out B and C-pillars, 18-inch alloy wheels, disc brakes on all four corners, roof rails, wraparound LED tail lights, a shark fin antenna, an integrated spoiler, and dual-tone bumpers.

    BYD Atto 3 Dashboard

    Inside, the new BYD Atto 3 is expected to come equipped with a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, five-inch digital instrument console, electric opening for tailgate, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, six-way power-adjustable driver seat and four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, air purifier, and keyless entry. Safety features on the upcoming BYD Atto could include six airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, ESP, TCS, HDC, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder system, and a speed alert system.

    BYD Atto 3
    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    India car sales analysed – August 2022

