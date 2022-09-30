New Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 launched in India at Rs 1.55 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the EQS 580 4Matic with a sticker price of Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). It is the second model in the EQS range to arrive in the country after the AMG EQS 53 4Matic+. Further, it is being assembled at its facility in Pune, Maharashtra.

Based on the EV-only Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA2), the EQS bears a cab-forward design with a long and heavily curved roofline, called ‘one bow’. In addition, it gets LEDDRLs running across the width at the front and 3D helix taillights at the rear with a light strip. Meanwhile, the EQS 580 is available in five exterior paint options and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The interior comes with a dual-tone Neva Grey/Balao Brown or Macchiato Beige/Space Grey theme with Brown Walnut trim. The highlight of the cabin is a 56-inch single-piece MBUX Hyperscreen. It consists of three OLED screens: a 12.3-inch driver display, a 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment, and a 12.3-inch front passenger touchscreen.

Mercedes-Benz has bestowed the EQS 580 4Matic with a host of features, such as rear-axle steering, front massage seats, a panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display, ambient lighting, MBUX rear-seat tablet, wireless phone charging pads (front and rear), a Burmester sound system, digital LED headlights, airmatic dual-control with semi-active suspension, and powered front and rear seats with ventilation and heating functions. Regarding safety equipment, it boasts nine airbags, a driver assistance package plus, active steering assist, lane keeping assist, active parking assist, and pre-safe impulse.

The EQS 580 4Matic is powered by two permanently synchronous electric motors and a 107.8kWh battery pack. The dual-motor setup generates 516bhp and 855Nm. It has an ARAI certified driving range of 857kms and it tops out at 210kmph. With a 200kW charging capacity, it can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 31 minutes.