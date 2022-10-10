BYD Atto 3 to be unveiled in India tomorrow

-BYD’s second dedicated EV for India

-Expected to be offered with two battery capacities

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV will be unveiled in India tomorrow. This is BYDs second private market vehicle for India after the E6 MPV and is expected to be offered in two battery capacities and FWD configuration.

This new crossover sports a quirky exterior design with curvy lines, a large chrome grille, LED headlamps, 18-inch wheels and a single-piece tail lamp. You also get a large Build Your Dreams logo on the boot lid.

Inside, the cab is equally quirky with unusual shapes for the dashboard, AC vents, door handles and speakers. Dominating the dashboard is a 12.8-inch rotatable display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The feature list is extensive with things like a panoramic sunroof, climate control, powered front seats, an electric tailgate and an ADAS suite. On the safety front, you get seven airbags, ABS, ESP, hill-hold assist, a 360-degree camera and four radars for the ADAS system.

The Atto 3 will be offered with two battery packs 49.92kWh and 60.48kWh with a WLTP range of 345km and 420km respectively. The battery pack is BYD’s blade battery and can also be used for a vehicle to load power function. The electric motor powering the front wheels produced 201bhp/350Nm and was mated to a single-speed transmission.

We expect that BYD will price the Atto 3 in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh putting it in the league with vehicles like the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400, Honda City e: HEV, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hybrid in the electric and hybrid league.