    Volvo XC60 remains brand’s bestselling model worldwide

    Sagar Bhanushali

    - Followed by the XC40 at 14,497 cars and the XC90 at 7,380 cars. 

    - Manufacturing output, which had seen a normalisation trend in previous months, continued to be impacted in September by plant closures due to Covid-19 outbreaks in China.  

    Volvo reported sales of 49,536 cars in September worldwide, up 4.5 per cent compared with the same month last year. The company’s line of Recharge models represented 31.9 per cent of the sales last month, with fully electric vehicles accounting for 12.6 per cent of sales.  Manufacturing output, which had seen a normalisation trend in previous months, continued to be impacted in September by plant closures due to Covid-19 outbreaks in China, as well as global disruptions in the supply chain. 

    During the January-to-September period, Volvo’s retail sales reached 428,987 cars, down 19.2 per cent compared to the same period last year. European sales for September reached 19,358 cars, up 7 per cent compared with the same month last year. Sales of Recharge cars accounted for 57.9 per cent of the total sales in the region during the month. Volvo’s US sales for the month reached 6,627, down 29.1 per cent compared to September last year, with Recharge models making up 17.6 per cent of the total sales. China sales increased by 53.1 per cent in September to 14,845 cars compared with the same month last year. 

    The top selling model for the month was the XC60 with sales of 15,621 cars (2021: 14,992 units), followed by the XC40 at 14,497 cars (2021: 11,986) and the XC90 at 7,380 cars (2021: 8,508 units).

    Volvo XC60
    ₹ 65.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
