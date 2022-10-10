CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe test mule spotted; likely to debut at 2023 Auto Expo

    Nikhil Puthran

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe test mule spotted; likely to debut at 2023 Auto Expo

    - Expected to be taller than the Baleno hatchback 

    - Likely to be offered in NA and turbo petrol engine options 

    The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe has been spied testing once again. As the name suggests, the upcoming model will be based on the Baleno premium hatchback. The vehicle will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades and will stand taller than the Baleno hatchback. The production-ready version is expected to be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. 

    To distinguish it from the regular model, the Baleno Coupe will get a tweaked dashboard without losing on the traditional styling elements. At the time of launch, the vehicle is expected to get premium upholstery along with the latest convenience features such as a head-up display, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe SUV Dashboard

    Visually, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe is likely to feature redesigned headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. In terms of features, the vehicle will offer an integrated spoiler on a sloping roofline, door-mounted ORVMs with turn indicators, a shark fin antenna, black alloy wheels, and a tailgate-mounted number plate recess.

    The technical details are not known for now. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe is likely to be offered either with a 1.2-litre NA petrol or a 1.0-litre booster-jet turbo petrol engine option. At the time of launch, the vehicle is expected to be offered in both manual and automatic transmission options. 

    Source: PD

