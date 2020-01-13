Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 Tata Nexon, Tiago and Tigor facelift revealed; bookings open ahead of launch

January 13, 2020, 04:41 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
22447 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Tata Nexon, Tiago and Tigor facelift revealed; bookings open ahead of launch

- The BS6 range of Tata Motors will stand alongside Tata Altroz across company showrooms

- Bookings for all three models can be made for an amount of Rs 11,000

Tata Motors has commenced bookings of its completely refreshed product portfolio, which will consist of the BS6 models of the Tiago, Tigor, and the Nexon. The new range of BS6 products will feature facelifted designs with new features and will be priced higher than the respective outgoing versions.

Tata Nexon Facelift Exterior

Customers can book the BS6 compliant Tata Tiago facelift, Tigor facelift and Nexon facelift for an amount of Rs 11,000 at any authorized dealership or on their respective product websites. The BS6 range of products from Tata Motors will be launched later this month.

Tata Nexon Facelift Exterior

Speaking on the occasion, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors has been vigorously working towards a seamless transition to BS6. We are delighted to have reached this milestone and are elated to be the first in the business to announce the introduction of an entire range of BS6 products at once. This newly designed and refreshed range is in alignment with sustainability guidelines while still delivering segment leading performance. We hope that our new range will contribute towards a cleaner and greener India while providing innovative transport solutions to customers and industry alike.”

