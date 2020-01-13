Please Tell Us Your City

Six-seat Tata Gravitas spied, expected to get electronic handbrake

January 13, 2020, 05:44 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
4368 Views
Be the first to comment
  • 08:36 AM

    Tata Gravitas spied

    - Features captain seat in the middle row

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque

    - Gets electronic handbrake and auto hold function

    The upcoming Tata Gravitas has been spied in a six-seat configuration featuring captain seats in the second row. The camouflaged test mule gets a manual transmission and is expected to get an electronic handbrake and auto hold function unlike the pull-type handlebar which is offered in the Harrier

    Tata Gravitas Interior

    The upcoming premium SUV from Tata Motors is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. The Gravitas is expected to get a six-speed manual transmission as standard, while a six-speed automatic transmission might be introduced at a later date. 

    In terms of features, the Tata Gravitas will get shark fin antennae, five-spoke alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, along with a camera, and more.

    Image Source: BHP

