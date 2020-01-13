Please Tell Us Your City

  Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design - Top 5 exterior highlights

Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design - Top 5 exterior highlights

January 13, 2020, 08:19 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
1255 Views
Be the first to comment
Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design - Top 5 exterior highlights

Volvo Cars recently launched the XC40 T4 R-Design SUV in India at Rs 39.9 lakhs (ex-showroom). Unlike other SUVs of this size and from this segment which look almost similar to each other, the Swedish luxury carmaker has stepped up the game with the XC40 T4 R-Design. Here are the top five highlights of its exterior appearance that make it look very different as compared to other SUVs from its segment.

Volvo XC40 Exterior

1. Distinct nose

The SUV boasts of a sporty and dynamic design especially with the R-design grille flanked by LED headlights. These get the Volvo's signature Thor’s hammer LED headlamps, albeit with a different rendition.

Volvo XC40 Exterior

2. Striking rear end

The modern Scandinavian styling is portrayed at the rear end too, which is nicely sculpted to house a unique tail-lamp cluster.

Volvo XC40 Exterior

3. Black accents

Then, there are glossy black front and rear skid plates, integrated roof rails and black accents to enhance its appeal.

Volvo XC40 Exterior

4. Alloy wheels

The SUV rides on a unique pattern of diamond-cut alloy wheels which are given a matte black colour to add contrast to the SUV's appearance.

Volvo XC40 Exterior

5. Dual tone exterior

And lastly, this XC40 T4 R-Design gets a dual tone exterior. Customers can opt from six different colours - fusion red, crystal white pearl, glacier silver, bursting blue, thunder grey and onyx black.

Volvo XC40 Exterior
Volvo XC40 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 50.36 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 50.35 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 46.41 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 50.03 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 47.96 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 46.56 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 48.36 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 44.57 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 45.17 Lakhs onwards

