Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design - Top 5 exterior highlights

Volvo Cars recently launched the XC40 T4 R-Design SUV in India at Rs 39.9 lakhs (ex-showroom). Unlike other SUVs of this size and from this segment which look almost similar to each other, the Swedish luxury carmaker has stepped up the game with the XC40 T4 R-Design. Here are the top five highlights of its exterior appearance that make it look very different as compared to other SUVs from its segment.

1. Distinct nose

The SUV boasts of a sporty and dynamic design especially with the R-design grille flanked by LED headlights. These get the Volvo's signature Thor’s hammer LED headlamps, albeit with a different rendition.

2. Striking rear end

The modern Scandinavian styling is portrayed at the rear end too, which is nicely sculpted to house a unique tail-lamp cluster.

3. Black accents

Then, there are glossy black front and rear skid plates, integrated roof rails and black accents to enhance its appeal.

4. Alloy wheels

The SUV rides on a unique pattern of diamond-cut alloy wheels which are given a matte black colour to add contrast to the SUV's appearance.

5. Dual tone exterior

And lastly, this XC40 T4 R-Design gets a dual tone exterior. Customers can opt from six different colours - fusion red, crystal white pearl, glacier silver, bursting blue, thunder grey and onyx black.