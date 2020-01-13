Please Tell Us Your City

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ford EcoSport 1.0L EcoBoost likely to be discontinued soon

January 13, 2020, 10:45 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Ford EcoSport 1.0L EcoBoost likely to be discontinued soon

- EcoSport EcoBoost might not receive BS6 update

- Company to discontinue few colour options in Endeavour, Figo, Aspire and Freestyle

In all likelihood Ford India will officially discontinue the sale of EcoSport EcoBoost variant in the country. Leaked documents reveal that the EcoSport 1.0-litre EcoBoost variant will be discontinued in India on 15 January 2020. The EcoSport will however continue to be offered with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Although the company is yet to issue an official statement, we believe that the EcoBoost variant might be not be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 norms. 

The 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine produces 124bhp at 6000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Additionally Ford is likely to revise the feature list of the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle and the Endeavour in the country. It is believed that the Endeavour SUV will no longer be offered in these colour options – smoke grey, moondust silver and sunset red. Also, the 1.5-litre petrol automatic variant and absolute black colour option will soon be discontinued from the Figo, Aspire and the Freestyle lineup in India. Lastly, the Figo and Aspire line-up will no longer be available in the deep impact blue colour option as well. 

More details regarding the same will be known this week.

Source

  • Ford
  • Endeavour
  • Ford Endeavour
  • Figo
  • Ford Figo
  • Ford EcoSport
  • EcoSport
  • Aspire
  • Ford Aspire
  • Freestyle
  • Ford Freestyle
  • EcoSport S Petrol
