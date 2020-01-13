Skoda Vision IN spied in India for the first time

- Will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as a Concept

Skoda India is grinding its gear over an aggressive expansion in the coming year. The first glimpse of their India 2.0 plan would be seen at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo where the Czech carmaker will showcase an all-new Vision Concept. Interestingly, a production-ready prototype which will be spawned from this concept was already spotted testing in the country.

This yet to be named SUV will be based on India-specific platform called the MQB A0-IN. There will be many more products under the Volkswagen Group umbrella which will share this underpinning. According to the sketch teasers, we know that this SUV will measure around 4.2 metres, making it a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Moreover, judging by the appearance, we could safely say that this Vision SUV will look like a scaled-down Kodiaq.

As we know now, the SUV will have a split headlamp design with a sleeker unit on top and a nicely shaped unit below it. The integrated moustache grille will dominate the nose along with a contrast finish bash plate. A similarly designed bash plate will also be present on the rear bumper while the tail lamps will also resemble the other Skoda SUVs like the Karoq and the Kamiq. Being a crossover, we also expect body cladding and roof rails to adorn this upcoming high riding vehicle.

On the inside, there will be a floating touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel and other creature comforts including Skoda’s Simply Clever features. We expect a spacious cabin as well. In terms of powertrain, there are chances of turbo-petrol joining standard petrol engine as well. However, there are no reports on the diesel engine option yet. The transmission option could include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG as well.

Given that the prototype is already on the streets, Skoda might not delay the official launch for long. However, we do expect the carmaker to complete comprehensive testing in the country before the SUV goes on sale and therefore we could either be looking at a market debut either by the end-2020 or sometime next year. More details will surface in the coming months, so stay tuned.

Source: rushlane