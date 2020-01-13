Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Vision IN spied in India for the first time

Skoda Vision IN spied in India for the first time

January 13, 2020, 11:05 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
7261 Views
Be the first to comment
Skoda Vision IN spied in India for the first time

- Will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as a Concept

- Based on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform

Skoda India is grinding its gear over an aggressive expansion in the coming year. The first glimpse of their India 2.0 plan would be seen at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo where the Czech carmaker will showcase an all-new Vision Concept. Interestingly, a production-ready prototype which will be spawned from this concept was already spotted testing in the country.

This yet to be named SUV will be based on India-specific platform called the MQB A0-IN. There will be many more products under the Volkswagen Group umbrella which will share this underpinning. According to the sketch teasers, we know that this SUV will measure around 4.2 metres, making it a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Moreover, judging by the appearance, we could safely say that this Vision SUV will look like a scaled-down Kodiaq.

Skoda Vision IN Concept Exterior

As we know now, the SUV will have a split headlamp design with a sleeker unit on top and a nicely shaped unit below it. The integrated moustache grille will dominate the nose along with a contrast finish bash plate. A similarly designed bash plate will also be present on the rear bumper while the tail lamps will also resemble the other Skoda SUVs like the Karoq and the Kamiq. Being a crossover, we also expect body cladding and roof rails to adorn this upcoming high riding vehicle.

On the inside, there will be a floating touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel and other creature comforts including Skoda’s Simply Clever features. We expect a spacious cabin as well. In terms of powertrain, there are chances of turbo-petrol joining standard petrol engine as well. However, there are no reports on the diesel engine option yet. The transmission option could include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG as well.

Given that the prototype is already on the streets, Skoda might not delay the official launch for long. However, we do expect the carmaker to complete comprehensive testing in the country before the SUV goes on sale and therefore we could either be looking at a market debut either by the end-2020 or sometime next year. More details will surface in the coming months, so stay tuned.

Source: rushlane

  • Auto Expo
  • Skoda
  • Vision IN Concept
  • Skoda Vision IN Concept
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

2016 Skoda Superb Review

2016 Skoda Superb Review

2016 Skoda Superb in its latest iteration comes ...

3616 Likes
448912 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

988 Likes
147047 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

28th Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in