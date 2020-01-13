Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Audi Opens Pre-Owned Showroom in Karnal

Audi Opens Pre-Owned Showroom in Karnal

January 13, 2020, 04:26 PM IST by Santosh Nair
2680 Views
Be the first to comment
Audi Opens Pre-Owned Showroom in Karnal

- Audi Approved: plus, Karnal, is spread over 6400 square feet

- Offers benefits of easy financing and insurance

Audi India, today inaugurated a new pre-owned luxury car showroom - Audi Approved: plus, in Karnal, Haryana.

This new state-of-the-art facility has the capacity to showcase 14 cars at a time, and will cater to the growing demand for quality pre-owned cars across Haryana and the nearby regions. Benefits of buying from the Audi Approved: plus program include a two-year warranty and 24x7 Audi Roadside Assistance. With more than 300+ multi-point checks, the vehicles undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections, as well as a full road-test. 

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are delighted to expand our Audi Approved: plus network and bring it to Karnal. Pre-owned luxury cars attract first-time buyers into a luxury brand, and Audi is recognized as a brand with one of the strongest resale value for its products. Audi Approved: plus has grown from strength to strength. Riding on this success, we clocked our highest ever growth of 11% in 2019. With Audi Approved: plus Karnal, we will address the growing demand for our cars in the pre-owned luxury car market in Karnal and surrounding regions.”

  • Audi
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Audi A6 45TFSI Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

Audi A6 45TFSI Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

Audi has comprehensively updated the A6 in India. ...

70 Likes
4151 Views

Blockbuster 3 Fortun8

Blockbuster 3 Fortun8

In the latest edition of PowerDrift blockbuster ...

5640 Likes
1249949 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

28th Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
Land Rover New Range Rover EvoqueLand Rover New Range Rover Evoque

30th Jan 2020

53L - ₹ 70L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad
Presenting

TATA ALTROZ

Launching in

  • 00DAYS
  • 00HRS
  • 00MINS
  • 00SEC
Know More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in