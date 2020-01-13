Audi Opens Pre-Owned Showroom in Karnal

- Audi Approved: plus, Karnal, is spread over 6400 square feet

- Offers benefits of easy financing and insurance

Audi India, today inaugurated a new pre-owned luxury car showroom - Audi Approved: plus, in Karnal, Haryana.

This new state-of-the-art facility has the capacity to showcase 14 cars at a time, and will cater to the growing demand for quality pre-owned cars across Haryana and the nearby regions. Benefits of buying from the Audi Approved: plus program include a two-year warranty and 24x7 Audi Roadside Assistance. With more than 300+ multi-point checks, the vehicles undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections, as well as a full road-test.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are delighted to expand our Audi Approved: plus network and bring it to Karnal. Pre-owned luxury cars attract first-time buyers into a luxury brand, and Audi is recognized as a brand with one of the strongest resale value for its products. Audi Approved: plus has grown from strength to strength. Riding on this success, we clocked our highest ever growth of 11% in 2019. With Audi Approved: plus Karnal, we will address the growing demand for our cars in the pre-owned luxury car market in Karnal and surrounding regions.”