Tata Nexon facelift variant details leaked

- The Nexon facelift will be offered in eight variants
- The model is expected to be launched in the coming weeks
The variant wise feature list of the Tata Nexon facelift has been leaked on the web. These documents have also revealed some information and engine specifications of the model, details of which are available here.
The facelifted Tata Nexon will be available in eight variants including XE, XM, XMA, XZ, XZ Plus, XZA Plus, XZ Plus (O) and XZA Plus (O). Following are the trim wise features of the Nexon facelift.
Nexon XE
The XE will be the base trim of the Nexon and could come equipped with the following features.
Driver and co-driver airbags
Driver and co-driver seat-belt reminder
Multi-Drive Modes (Eco, City and Sport)
Electric power steering with tilt adjustment
Front power windows
Park assist with rear sensors
Isofix child seat anchorages
16-inch steel wheels with 195/60 section tyres
Projector headlamps
Floating roof
Digital instrument cluster
Nexon XM
In addition to the features available on the XE trim, the Nexon XM trim could equipped with the following features.
3.5-inch infotainment system
Four speakers
Bluetooth connectivity
ConnectNext app suite
Remote central locking
Rear power windows
Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto folding function
Roof rails
Wheel cover
USB charger
Front 12V power outlet
Follow-me-home headlamps
Nexon XMA
In addition to the features available on the XM trim, the Nexon XMA trim could come equipped with the following features.
16-inch wheels with 215/60 section tyres
Nexon XZ
In addition to the features available on the XMA trim, the Nexon XZ trim could come equipped with the following features.
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Four tweeters
Park assist with camera (with integrated guidelines)
Height adjustable front seat-belts
Fast USB charging
Shark fin antenna
Front fog lamps with cornering function
Rear AC vents
Steering mounted controls
Rear centre arm-rest with two cup holders
Nexon XZ Plus
In addition to the features available on the XZ trim, the Nexon XZ Plus trim could come equipped with the following features.
Dual-tone paintjob
16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels
Smart key with push button start
Front arm-rest and sliding tambour door mechanism
Rear wiper and wash
Rear defogger
Rear power outlet
Automatic climate control
Height adjustable front driver seat
Nexon XZA Plus
In addition to the features available on the XZ Plus trim, the Nexon XZA Plus trim could come equipped with the following features.
Wearable key
Nexon XZ Plus (O)
In addition to the features available on the XZA Plus trim, the Nexon XZ Plus (O) trim could come equipped with the following features.
Rain-sensing wipers
Automatic headlamps
Cruise control
Leather wrapped steering wheel
Leather gear-shift knob
Nexon XZA Plus (O)
In addition to the features available on the XZ Plus (O) trim, the Nexon XZA Plus (O) trim could come equipped with the following features.
