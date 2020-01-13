Tata Nexon facelift variant details leaked

- The Nexon facelift will be offered in eight variants

- The model is expected to be launched in the coming weeks

The variant wise feature list of the Tata Nexon facelift has been leaked on the web. These documents have also revealed some information and engine specifications of the model, details of which are available here.

The facelifted Tata Nexon will be available in eight variants including XE, XM, XMA, XZ, XZ Plus, XZA Plus, XZ Plus (O) and XZA Plus (O). Following are the trim wise features of the Nexon facelift.

Nexon XE

The XE will be the base trim of the Nexon and could come equipped with the following features.

Driver and co-driver airbags

Driver and co-driver seat-belt reminder

Multi-Drive Modes (Eco, City and Sport)

Electric power steering with tilt adjustment

Front power windows

Park assist with rear sensors

Isofix child seat anchorages

16-inch steel wheels with 195/60 section tyres

Projector headlamps

Floating roof

Digital instrument cluster

Nexon XM

In addition to the features available on the XE trim, the Nexon XM trim could equipped with the following features.

3.5-inch infotainment system

Four speakers

Bluetooth connectivity

ConnectNext app suite

Remote central locking

Rear power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto folding function

Roof rails

Wheel cover

USB charger

Front 12V power outlet

Follow-me-home headlamps

Nexon XMA

In addition to the features available on the XM trim, the Nexon XMA trim could come equipped with the following features.

16-inch wheels with 215/60 section tyres

Nexon XZ

In addition to the features available on the XMA trim, the Nexon XZ trim could come equipped with the following features.

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Four tweeters

Park assist with camera (with integrated guidelines)

Height adjustable front seat-belts

Fast USB charging

Shark fin antenna

Front fog lamps with cornering function

Rear AC vents

Steering mounted controls

Rear centre arm-rest with two cup holders

Nexon XZ Plus

In addition to the features available on the XZ trim, the Nexon XZ Plus trim could come equipped with the following features.

Dual-tone paintjob

16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Smart key with push button start

Front arm-rest and sliding tambour door mechanism

Rear wiper and wash

Rear defogger

Rear power outlet

Automatic climate control

Height adjustable front driver seat

Nexon XZA Plus

In addition to the features available on the XZ Plus trim, the Nexon XZA Plus trim could come equipped with the following features.

Wearable key

Nexon XZ Plus (O)

In addition to the features available on the XZA Plus trim, the Nexon XZ Plus (O) trim could come equipped with the following features.

Rain-sensing wipers

Automatic headlamps

Cruise control

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Leather gear-shift knob

Nexon XZA Plus (O)

In addition to the features available on the XZ Plus (O) trim, the Nexon XZA Plus (O) trim could come equipped with the following features.

Wearable key

