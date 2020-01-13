Tata Nexon facelift details and specifications leaked ahead of launch

- The Tata Nexon facelift will be available with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines

- The model could be launched in the coming weeks

Ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks, details and specifications of the facelifted Tata Nexon have been leaked. These documents shared on the web reveal the engine specifications, colour options, dimensions and design highlights of the Nexon facelift.

Powertrain options on the Tata Nexon facelift will include BS6 compliant versions of the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The petrol motor produces 108bhp and 170Nm of torque while the diesel motor produces 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. Both the engines will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission and an AMT.

The dimensions of the facelifted Tata Nexon remain unchanged and measure 3994mm in length, 1811mm in width and 1607mm in height. While the exteriors of the model are similar to the Nexon EV, the interiors receive updates in the form of a flat bottom steering wheel and a fully digital instrument console seen in the Tiago and Tigor.

The facelifted Tata Nexon will be offered in six colour options including Calgary White, Pure Silver, Flame Red, Tectonic Blue, Foliage and Daytona Grey. The latter will be available with silver roof while all other colour options will be available with a white roof in the dual-tone variant.

Image Source