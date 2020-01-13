Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Nexon facelift details and specifications leaked ahead of launch

Tata Nexon facelift details and specifications leaked ahead of launch

January 13, 2020, 01:39 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
6810 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Nexon facelift details and specifications leaked ahead of launch

- The Tata Nexon facelift will be available with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines

- The model could be launched in the coming weeks

Ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks, details and specifications of the facelifted Tata Nexon have been leaked. These documents shared on the web reveal the engine specifications, colour options, dimensions and design highlights of the Nexon facelift.

Tata Nexon Facelift Exterior

Powertrain options on the Tata Nexon facelift will include BS6 compliant versions of the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The petrol motor produces 108bhp and 170Nm of torque while the diesel motor produces 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. Both the engines will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission and an AMT.

Tata Nexon Facelift Exterior

The dimensions of the facelifted Tata Nexon remain unchanged and measure 3994mm in length, 1811mm in width and 1607mm in height. While the exteriors of the model are similar to the Nexon EV, the interiors receive updates in the form of a flat bottom steering wheel and a fully digital instrument console seen in the Tiago and Tigor.

Tata Nexon Facelift Exterior

The facelifted Tata Nexon will be offered in six colour options including Calgary White, Pure Silver, Flame Red, Tectonic Blue, Foliage and Daytona Grey. The latter will be available with silver roof while all other colour options will be available with a white roof in the dual-tone variant.

Image Source

  • Tata
  • Nexon Facelift
  • Tata Nexon Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Tata Tiago Review

Tata Tiago Review

The New Tata Tiago does quite a few things righ ...

4773 Likes
963747 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

1676 Likes
99870 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

28th Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in