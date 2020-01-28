Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 Renault Triber launched; prices start at Rs 4.99 lakhs

January 28, 2020, 03:21 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1621 Views
BS6 Renault Triber launched; prices start at Rs 4.99 lakhs

- BS6-compliant Triber price hike ranges from Rs 4,000 to Rs 29,000

- Engine specifications remain unchanged

Renault India has launched the BS6 emission compliant Triber, with prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakhs. The model has seen a price hike of Rs 4,000 to Rs 29,000 based on the variant choice. The company is expected to launch the AMT variant, followed by the debut of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant.

Powering the BS6 Renault Triber is the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that continues to produce a power output of 72bhp and 96Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

We recently got hold of the prices for the BS6-compliant Renault Kwid, details of which are available here. In November, the top-end variant of the Triber was updated and now comes equipped with 15-inch alloy wheels as standard. The prices for the said variant were also increased by Rs 4,000. 

Following are the variant wise prices of the BS6 Renault Triber:

Triber RXE: Rs 4.99 lakhs

Triber RXS: Rs 5.74 lakhs

Triber RXT: Rs 6.24 lakhs

Triber RXZ: Rs 6.78 lakhs

Renault Triber Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.84 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.01 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.64 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 5.84 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.89 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.55 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.79 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.54 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.55 Lakhs onwards

