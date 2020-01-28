Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Nexon EV launched in India; prices start at Rs 13.99 lakhs

Tata Nexon EV launched in India; prices start at Rs 13.99 lakhs

January 28, 2020, 01:13 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
31198 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Nexon EV launched in India; prices start at Rs 13.99 lakhs

 - First compact SUV with a pure electric powertrain

 - Available in three trims

 - Initially will be sold across 22 cities in the country

Tata Motors has officially launched the all-new Nexon Electric in India for a price tag of Rs 13.99 lakhs (All India ex-showroom Introductory). The first-in-segment electric compact SUV is available in three trims across three colour options and will only be sold in 22 cities across India initially. We have driven the car and you can read about that here

In terms of appearance, the Nexon EV debuts a new styling update which will also be seen on the standard Nexon facelift. Part of Impact 2.0 design language are the sharper headlamps, clamshell bonnet and chrome-black slat for a grille which make the Nexon look much more upmarket. Tata’s three-point element is seen on the lower grille while a new set of alloys is also part of the update. At the rear, the clear lens taillamp gets a new LED lighting signature while the white strips of the older Nexon are finished in a blue hue. The exterior colour options are – Teal Blue, Glacier White and Moonlit Silver.

On the inside, the Nexon EV sports an Altroz-sourced flat-bottom steering wheel and instrument cluster which, in the Nexon EV, gives out information like – charge level, driving range, battery consumption, turn-by-turn navigation and more. Tata is also providing a new ZConnect app suite with 35 connectivity features similar to the one available in Hyundai’s Venue. The Nexon EV is also the safest made-in-India electric SUV with a five-star safety rating at GNCAP crash tests. In terms of safety equipment, it comes with dual airbags, ABS along with EBD and cornering stability control as standard.

Feature-wise, the Nexon EV comes loaded with automatic climate control, push-button start, all four power windows, electric tailgate, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, leather-wrapped steering wheel, fog lamps with cornering function, and a wearable key apart from electric sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and leatherette seats.

Powering the Nexon EV is a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that puts out 127bhp and 245Nm paired to a 30.2kWh lithium-ion and a liquid-cooled battery pack. The ARAI-certified range of the Nexon EV is 312km and it comes with IP67 certification. Charging options include a 3.3kW bundled charger that can charge the battery pack from 20-100 per cent in eight hours, while a 25kW fast charger can charge the battery from 0-80 per cent in 60 minutes.

The Tata Nexon EV comes as a much affordable alternative to the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV in the growing electric SUV segment.

Prices for the Tata Nexon EV – (All India introductory ex-showroom) 

Tata Nexon XM – Rs 13.99 lakhs

Tata Nexon XZ+ – Rs 14.99 lakhs

Tata Nexon XZ Plus Lux – Rs 15.99 lakhs

  • Auto Expo
  • Tata
  • EV
  • Nexon EV
  • Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 16.12 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.66 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 16.3 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 16.21 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 15.61 Lakhs onwards

