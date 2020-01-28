Second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE to be launched in India tomorrow

- New-gen GLE will be available with three engine options

- To be offered in two trims including Exclusive and Elite

Mercedes-Benz will launch the next generation GLE in India tomorrow. The model will be available in two trims and three engine options. The company has revealed its range of launches for the year, details of which are available here.

Unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the new Mercedes-Benz GLE will be offered in three BS6-compliant engine options that include the 300d, 450 4Matic and 400d 4Matic. The 450 4Matic will be powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine producing 367bhp and 500Nm of torque while the 300d will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 245bhp and 500Nm of torque.

The next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4Matic, which is expected to be launched in April, will be propelled by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine capable of producing 330bhp and 700Nm of torque. Transmission duties on all variants will be handled by a nine-speed automatic unit.

Feature highlights of the second generation Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class include multi-beam LED headlamps, 20-inch alloy wheels, four-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, air suspension, electrically adjustable rear seats, 360-degree camera, seven airbags and blind-spot assist. Rivals to the new GLE will include the Audi Q5, BMW X5, Porsche Macan, Jaguar F-Pace and the Volvo XC60.