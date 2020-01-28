Tata Nexon EV launched: All you need to know

- Available in three variants – XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX variants

Post much wait, Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 13.99 lakhs. The electric SUV is available in three variants – XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX variants. The newly launched Tata Nexon EV is further available in three colour options – signature teal blue, glacier white and moonlit silver. The electric SUV comes with a standard warranty of three years/1.25 lakh kms and battery and motor warranty for eight years/1.6 lakh kms. Additionally, customers can avail extended vehicle warranty for five years at an additional cost.

Under the hood, the Tata Nexon EV gets a permanent-magnet AC motor which is powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric motor produces 127bhp and 245Nm of torque which enables the electric SUV to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 9.9 seconds. The battery pack meets IP67 standards which makes it dust and water proof. A 3.3kW bundled charger can charge the battery pack from 20-100 per cent in eight hours, while a 25kW fast charger can charge the battery from 0-80 percent in 60 minutes. The vehicle health monitoring system helps with remote diagnostics, vehicle health alerts and Over-The-Air (OTA) updates.

The Tata Nexon EV is based on the Impact Design 2.0 language. The electric SUV gets sporty central grille with signature tri-arrows, wide grille with signature Humanity Line running from lamp to lamp. As for the interior, the top-spec version gets features like electric sunroof, automatic climate control, leatherette seats, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, and a seven-inch touchscreen display among others. The Nexon EV has earned a five-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test. The electric SUV will get safety equipment like dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner stability control.