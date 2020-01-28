Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • New BMW X6 to be launched in India soon; bookings open

New BMW X6 to be launched in India soon; bookings open

January 28, 2020, 05:43 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
1664 Views
Be the first to comment
New BMW X6 to be launched in India soon; bookings open

- The new-gen X6 is listed on official BMW India website

- Will be available in two trims – xLine and M Sport

BMW New X6 Exterior

BMW India has listed the new-gen X6 on their official website, hinting at an imminent launch of the coupe-SUV in the country. Interested buyers can also pre-book the third-generation X6 and we also know that it will be available in two trim options – xLine and M Sport.

BMW New X6 Exterior

The Bavarian carmaker pioneered the coupe-SUV concept with the X6 back in 2007. The 2020 X6 has not only grown in size but also looks more aggressive than before. And under the skin, it is more powerful and luxurious as well. The characteristic Kidney grille is in a single frame now like most of the modern BMWs. And for the very first time, BMW is offering an illuminated Kidney grille. Flanking the grille is BMW’s Laserlight with Adaptive LED headlights. In profile, the sloping roofline defines the BMW X6 and in the newest iteration that is highlighted furthermore with well-designed tailgate and a sharp shoulder crease. And finally, the sleek pair of taillights are akin to the new 3 Series, which is the new design language from the Bavarian carmaker.

BMW New X6 Interior

The cabin – in typical BMW fashion – is simple and has borrowed its bits from other cars in the line-up. The standard Vernasca leather upholstery can be had with other features such as multifunction seats with massage function, four-zone climate control, glass finished controls, the Panorama sunroof and the Bowers and Wilkins 3D sound system. The 40:20:40 split rear seats can be folded down to increase boot capacity from 580 to 1,530 litres.

BMW New X6 Engine Bay

Globally, BMW is offering the new X6 with four engine options. The top-spec X6 M50i gets a 530bhp V8 and is joined by the M50d which comes with 400bhp straight-six diesel with four turbos. The 3.0-litre straight-six petrol in the xDrive40i puts out 340bhp while the smaller diesel is the xDrive30d making 265bhp. The eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission is standard across the range. What powertrains will be available in India is yet to be announced, but we expect both xDrive30d and xDrive40i to be sold in the country.

The new-gen BMW X6 faces stiff competition from the likes of Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Mercedes Benz GLE Coupe and recently-launched Audi Q8.

BMW New X6 Exterior
  • BMW
  • New X6
  • BMW New X6
