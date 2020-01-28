Haval Concept H to make its world premiere at Auto Expo 2020

China’s Great Wall Motor is set to foray into the Indian market with its marquee brand – Haval. The company will make the world debut of the Haval Concept H mid-size SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. Alongside the Concept H, the Chinese OEM will also showcase the Haval Vision 2025 concept that ushers the brand’s future design, connectivity features and autonomous technology.

The Concept H seems to be based on the Haval F7, which is already on sale in Russia and China. It shares is underpinnings with the Haval H6, which is slated to launch in India towards the end of this year. In China and Russia, the F7 is available with 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines, paired to a seven-speed DCT.

In addition to these two concepts, Great Wall Motor will also showcase its range of Haval SUVs, and GWM EV products, along with innovations in advanced autonomous systems, intelligent safety and connectivity. The company recently acquired General Motor India’s Talegaon factory, which shows its commitment to the Indian market.