BS6 Toyota Fortuner details leaked; bookings open

Ahead of its launch that is likely to take place in the coming weeks, the details and engine specifications of the BS6-compliant Toyota Fortuner have been leaked on the web. As seen in the leaked document, the Fortuner will be offered with the same set of engines as the current model. Bookings for the BS6 Fortuner have officially begun.

The BS6-compliant engine options for the Toyota Fortuner will include the 2.7-litre petrol motor and the 2.8-litre diesel mill. The former will be paired to a five-speed manual transmission and the latter will be paired to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. Both engines will be offered with a six-speed automatic gearbox as an option. The diesel variants will also be available with a 4WD system.

The Toyota Fortuner is powered by a 2.7-litre petrol engine that currently produces 164bhp and 245Nm of torque. Also on offer is the 2.8-litre diesel engine which currently produces 174bhp and 450Nm of torque. The exterior and interior of the model are expected to remain unchanged and we can expect a significant price hike compared to the BS4-compliant derivatives.

