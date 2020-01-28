Please Tell Us Your City

Mahindra to showcase four electric vehicles at 2020 Auto Expo

January 28, 2020, 09:19 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1115 Views
- Four electric vehicles to be showcased - eXUV500, eXUV300, eKUV100 and Atom quadricycle

- Electric motor to be powered by a lithium-ion battery pack 

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has revealed its plans to showcase 18 vehicles at the 2020 Auto Expo, this will include four electric vehicles. As seen in the teaser, the four electric vehicles are expected to be the eXUV500, eXUV300, eKUV100 and the Atom quadricycle. 

Although technical details for the electric range is not known for now, it is believed that the electric motor in the upcoming vehicles will be powered by a lithium-ion battery pack. Apart from standard charging, the vehicle will also get smart charging capability. More details on the technical aspect will be known post the official unveiling of the electric vehicles at the 2020 Auto Expo. 

The eXUV500, eXUV300 and the eKUV100 are expected to get a feature list similar tothe combustion engine variant and is also expected to be based on a similar platform. Apart from these mainstream cars, the company will also showcase the Atom quadricycle at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is believed that the Atom will get a have power output of less than 15 kW and the top-speed will be limited to 70kmph.

  • Mahindra
  • eKUV100
  • Mahindra eKUV100
  • Auto Expo 2020
