Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Renault Kwid launched in India; prices start at Rs 2.92 lakhs

BS6 Renault Kwid launched in India; prices start at Rs 2.92 lakhs

January 29, 2020, 12:21 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1836 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Renault Kwid launched in India; prices start at Rs 2.92 lakhs

- BS6 Renault Kwid prices increased by Rs 9,000

- The model is available in 12 variants

Renault has launched the BS6 compliant version of the Kwid, with prices starting at Rs 2.92 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in 12 variants and two engine options. 

The BS6 Renault Kwid is offered with an 800cc petrol engine and a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The former continues to produce 53bhp and 72Nm of torque, while the latter carries on with the same tune of 67bhp and 91Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

Launched in October last year, the facelifted Renault Kwid features an updated exterior and new features inside. The model rivals against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Santro.

Following are variant wise prices for the BS6 Renault Kwid:

Kwid STD 0.8: Rs 2.92 lakhs

Kwid RXE 0.8: Rs 3.62 lakhs

Kwid RXL 0.8: Rs 3.92 lakhs

Kwid RXT 0.8: Rs 4.22 lakhs

Kwid RXT 1.0L: Rs 4.42 lakhs

Kwid RXT 1.0L (O): Rs 4.49 lakhs

Kwid RXT 1.0L AMT: Rs   4.72 lakhs

Kwid RXT (O) 1.0L AMT: Rs 4.79 lakhs

Kwid Climber: Rs 4.63 lakhs

Kwid Climber (O): Rs 4.71 lakhs

Kwid Climber AMT: Rs 4.93 lakhs

Kwid Climber (O) AMT: Rs 5.01 lakhs

  • Renault
  • Renault KWID
  • KWID
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Renault Kwid Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.59 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.69 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 3.29 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 3.59 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 3.62 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 3.41 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 3.56 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 3.42 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 3.41 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

2019 Renault Kwid SUV Styling With A Compact Foot Print

2019 Renault Kwid SUV Styling With A Compact Foot Print

What we have here is the new and updated Renault K ...

103 Likes
19205 Views

Renault Triber Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

Renault Triber Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

We took the ultra-modular Renault Triber for a jou ...

205 Likes
109279 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Land Rover New Range Rover EvoqueLand Rover New Range Rover Evoque

30th Jan 2020

53L - ₹ 70L
Lexus LC 500hLexus LC 500h

31st Jan 2020

1.60Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Audi New A8 LAudi New A8 L

3rd Feb 2020

1.20Cr - ₹ 1.50Cr
Kia CarnivalKia Carnival

5th Feb 2020

25L - ₹ 27L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

Feb 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in