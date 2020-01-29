BS6 Renault Kwid launched in India; prices start at Rs 2.92 lakhs

- BS6 Renault Kwid prices increased by Rs 9,000

- The model is available in 12 variants

Renault has launched the BS6 compliant version of the Kwid, with prices starting at Rs 2.92 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in 12 variants and two engine options.

The BS6 Renault Kwid is offered with an 800cc petrol engine and a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The former continues to produce 53bhp and 72Nm of torque, while the latter carries on with the same tune of 67bhp and 91Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

Launched in October last year, the facelifted Renault Kwid features an updated exterior and new features inside. The model rivals against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Santro.

Following are variant wise prices for the BS6 Renault Kwid:

Kwid STD 0.8: Rs 2.92 lakhs

Kwid RXE 0.8: Rs 3.62 lakhs

Kwid RXL 0.8: Rs 3.92 lakhs

Kwid RXT 0.8: Rs 4.22 lakhs

Kwid RXT 1.0L: Rs 4.42 lakhs

Kwid RXT 1.0L (O): Rs 4.49 lakhs

Kwid RXT 1.0L AMT: Rs 4.72 lakhs

Kwid RXT (O) 1.0L AMT: Rs 4.79 lakhs

Kwid Climber: Rs 4.63 lakhs

Kwid Climber (O): Rs 4.71 lakhs

Kwid Climber AMT: Rs 4.93 lakhs

Kwid Climber (O) AMT: Rs 5.01 lakhs