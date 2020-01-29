Please Tell Us Your City

  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD launched at Rs 3.22 crores

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD launched at Rs 3.22 crores

January 29, 2020, 01:13 PM IST by Siddharth
4037 Views
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD launched at Rs 3.22 crores

- Launched within a month of international reveal

- Visual tweaks set it apart from AWD Coupe

- Detuned 5.2-litre NA V10 develops 602bhp

- Gets driver-centric Dynamic Steering, traction control 

The ‘emotive and more engaging’ Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.22 crores, ex-showroom. This is the third variant of the Huracan Evo to be launched in India, following the Evo Coupe and the Evo Spyder. The last word in the model name is the highlight; this version of the highly acclaimed sports car has power sent exclusively to the rear wheels - all 602bhp of it.

Lamborghini Huracan Front Right Three-Quarter

Visually, the new Huracan Evo RWD does get subtle upgrades on the outside to differentiate itself from its AWD brethren. Changes include a less aggressive-looking front bumper, 10-spoke 19-inch black alloy wheels and a slightly more complicated rear diffuser. The front and rear design changes have improved aerodynamics and cooling, claims Lamborghini. The rear diffuser develops more downforce than the AWD versions for better control, especially during cornering/drifting.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD is powered by the same naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine capable of screaming all the way over 8000rpm, but has been detuned for safety. Evo RWD drivers will have ‘only’ 602bhp under the command of their right foot, instead of the 640bhp of the AWD Coupe or the 631bhp of the AWD Spyder. A 33kg reduction in weight and a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch transmission compensate for the loss of power, making the RWD only 0.4-seconds slower in the 0-100kmph sprint as compared to the AWD Coupe. Top speed remains a ballistic 325kmph.

Lamborghini Huracan Interior

The ‘emotive and engaging’ characteristic of the Huracan Evo RWD is because of a combination of factors. Apart from the natural dynamic enhancements due to a rear-wheel drive setup and lower weight, the aerodynamics, steering mechanism and traction control system have been designed specifically to make the Huracan Evo livelier; The Lamborghini Dynamic Steering reacts to drifts and slides better, giving more feedback to the driver for better judgement and thrills. Better cooling for the engine and brakes mean they can handle the issues generated by longer slides/drifts better. The new Performance Traction Control (P-TCS) allows more slip and longer drifts before reducing power in Sport mode, but also works to improve grip in Strada (on-road) mode during slippery conditions or sharpen traction on corner exits in Corsa (race) mode.

The space-age interior design remains the same in the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD. The all-digital cockpit like instrument cluster and the 8.2-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen ‘human-machine interface’ add to the futuristic feeling. Lamborghini also offers Amazon Alexa AI as standard in the Huracan.

  • Lamborghini
  • Huracan
  • Lamborghini Huracan
  • Huracan Evo
  • Huracan Evo RWD
Lamborghini Huracan Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.58 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 3.71 Crores onwards

